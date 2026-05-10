US fires on 2 more Iranian tankers as tensions rise in Strait of Hormuz

US fires on 2 more Iranian tankers as tensions rise in Strait of Hormuz

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US forces have fired on and disabled two Iranian oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions and ongoing maritime clashes in the region. The incident comes as military activity intensifies around one of the world’s most important shipping routes, which has been heavily affected by the broader conflict between the United States and Iran.

According to reports, the US military said the tankers were targeted after attempting to breach an American blockade of Iranian ports. The strikes followed earlier exchanges of fire in the same area, including attacks on naval assets and Iranian military facilities, News.Az reports, citing Korea Times.

The United States has maintained that its operations are aimed at enforcing maritime restrictions and preventing Iran from using the strait for sanctioned oil shipments. At the same time, Washington is still awaiting Iran’s response to a proposed deal intended to end the conflict, reopen the strait, and address nuclear-related disputes.

Iran has accused the U.S. of escalating tensions and has carried out retaliatory actions in the region, including missile and drone activity. The situation has further strained a fragile ceasefire that both sides have publicly described in conflicting terms.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a central flashpoint in the confrontation, with ongoing military engagements, disruptions to shipping, and growing uncertainty over regional stability.

News.Az