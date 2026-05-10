Hezbollah releases drone strike footage amid escalation on Israel Lebanon border - VIDEO

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Hezbollah has released footage claiming to show a new drone attack targeting an Israeli anti-unmanned aerial vehicle system near southern Lebanon.

According to the group, a loitering munition managed to bypass Israeli air defences before striking the facility, News.Az reports, citing WION. The video is presented by Hezbollah as evidence of its increasing use of drone warfare in the ongoing tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border, where both sides have been relying more heavily on surveillance technologies and unmanned systems in recent months.

In a separate release, Hezbollah also published footage it says shows an FPV drone strike targeting Israeli troops in the town of Al-Bayada in southern Lebanon. The group claims the drone may have been equipped with a HEAT-type warhead. These incidents are being reported as clashes along the border continue to intensify, with both sides exchanging attacks involving advanced unmanned aerial systems.

News.Az