Trump-Xi summit: Key details ahead of the meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week as both sides attempt to stabilize relations strained by trade tensions, Taiwan and the Iran conflict. The summit, scheduled for May 14–15, will mark the first visit by a US president to China in nearly a decade.

Analysts and business leaders do not expect major breakthroughs during the talks. However, both countries may agree on smaller steps, including extending the trade truce reached last year, News.Az reports, citing Investing.

Trade will be one of the main topics of discussion. Washington is seeking concessions from Beijing ahead of the US midterm elections. The two sides are discussing a Board of Trade mechanism aimed at increasing trade while protecting national security and critical supply chains. Possible agreements include larger Chinese purchases of American agricultural products such as poultry, beef and soybeans, as well as Boeing aircraft.

China is expected to press for relief from US restrictions on semiconductor exports. At the same time, Washington is seeking greater access to Chinese rare earth minerals, which are essential for technology and defense industries.

Geopolitical tensions will also be part of the discussions. The United States wants China to help maintain stability in the Strait of Hormuz during the Iran conflict because of the importance of global energy supplies. Taiwan remains another key issue, with Beijing opposing US support for the island and urging Washington to avoid statements supporting Taiwan independence.

Despite ongoing disagreements, both sides appear interested in preventing relations from worsening further. The meeting is expected to focus more on managing tensions than on achieving a major reset in US-China relations.

News.Az