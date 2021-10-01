At least 12 killed in highway accident in northeastern Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 12 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a truck crashed into a bus and a van on Wednesday night on Brazil's BR 101 highway, near the city of Novo Mundo in Bahia state, the Federal Highway Police said on Thursday, Xinhua reports.

According to the report, the accident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The truck was loaded with eucalyptus logs and was heading to the city of Itabuna in Bahia, but on a curve the vehicle's extension detached and hit both the bus and the van coming in the opposite direction head on, and the logs fell on the vehicles.

The drivers of the bus and the van died on the spot, while the truck driver fled the scene of the accident.

The injured were taken to hospitals in the cities of Eunapolis and Porto Seguro, with six in serious condition.

News.Az

News.Az