At least 15 dead after ferry capsizes in Nile River in Sudan

The ferry was traveling between the Taiba Al-Khawad and Deim Al-Qarray areas in the Shendi locality when it went down, the Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement. Those on board included women, children, and elderly passengers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The group reported that 15 bodies have been recovered so far, while six people were rescued. Local residents, along with civil defense teams, are continuing search efforts for individuals still missing.

The Sudan Doctors Network said the incident underscores the risks associated with river transport, pointing to the lack of basic safety measures and the delayed presence of local authorities and civil defense teams in the initial hours after the accident. According to the statement, the absence of an immediate response worsened the scale of the tragedy.

The organization urged the relevant authorities to take swift action by deploying specialized rescue teams and providing appropriate search and recovery equipment. It also called for urgent steps to improve river transport safety standards to prevent similar disasters in the future.