Sudanese Armed Forces launches coordinated drone attacks on Omdurman, Damazin and Abu Jubeiha

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The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) launched a series of coordinated drone attacks at dawn on Friday, targeting Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) military sites across Khartoum State, South Kordofan State, and the Blue Nile Region.

The simultaneous strikes underscore a growing reliance by both warring parties on strategic and kamikaze drones during the latest phase of the conflict, which has been raging since April 15, 2023, News.az reports.

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Local sources told Sudan Tribune that strategic drones operated by the RSF bombarded military positions in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile Region. The aerial bombardment specifically targeted sites in the town of Abu Jubeiha in South Kordofan, as well as positions in Damazin, the capital of the Blue Nile Region.

The fighting front in the Blue Nile Region—located in Sudan’s far southeast—has seen a significant resurgence since last February. An alliance between the RSF and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) managed to seize control of the strategic border town of Kurmuk, on the frontier with Ethiopia, last March.

Meanwhile, in Khartoum State, a military source not authorized to speak to the press told Sudan Tribune that SAF anti-aircraft defense systems intercepted a strategic drone flying over the far western outskirts of Omdurman at dawn on Friday.

Eyewitnesses in Omdurman supported this account, reporting that they heard at least four powerful explosions rocking the western sector of the city shortly after midnight on Thursday.

News.Az