Sudan-Egypt Trade Exchange exceeds $326 million in the first quarter of 2026

Sudan-Egypt Trade Exchange exceeds $326 million in the first quarter of 2026

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The Sudanese-Egyptian Joint Business Council (Sudanese Side) has released its statistical bulletin on bilateral trade between Sudan and Egypt for the first quarter of 2026.

The report is part of the Council’s efforts to provide a comprehensive and updated information base on trade relations between the two countries, analyze trade trends and growth rates, and identify investment opportunities and challenges affecting the flow of goods and services, News.az reports, citing Sudanhorizon.

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In the introduction to the report, a copy of which was obtained by Sudanhorizon, the Council emphasized that the publication comes at a time of rapid economic and regional transformations that underscore the need to build sustainable strategic partnerships based on mutual interests, economic integration, and the optimal use of available resources and opportunities.

The Council noted that the report is founded on the historical ties and strategic relations linking Sudan and Egypt and is published under the theme “Opportunities and Challenges.” It described the statistical bulletin as a first institutional step toward promoting a culture of economic planning based on objective analysis and forward-looking vision.

Trade Volume and Balance

According to the report, total Egyptian exports to Sudan during the first quarter of 2026 reached **$255.57 million**, while Egyptian imports from Sudan totaled **$71 million**.

As a result, the trade balance recorded a **surplus of $184.57 million in favor of Egypt**.

The report also revealed that bilateral trade between the two countries covered **326 different categories of goods**.

Main Export and Import Categories

Food industries ranked first among Egyptian exports to Sudan, with exports valued at **$76.18 million**. They were followed by construction materials worth **$49.31 million**, and chemical products and fertilizers valued at **$33.36 million**.

On the import side, agricultural products dominated Egyptian imports from Sudan, reaching **$45.06 million**, accounting for **63.5%** of total imports from Sudan.

The report identified the most prominent Egyptian exports to Sudan as:

* Iron and steel bars

* Wooden furniture

* Sugar-based products

* Wheat flour

* Fertilizers

Meanwhile, the leading Egyptian imports from Sudan included:

* Sesame seeds

* Camels

* Watermelon seeds

* Raw cotton

* Raw gold

Complementary Economic Relationship

The bulletin highlighted the complementary nature of economic relations between the two countries. Egypt supplies manufactured goods and construction and production inputs, while Sudan provides raw materials, agricultural products, and livestock resources that support Egyptian food security and industrial production.

Importance of Aswan Border Facilities

The report stressed that the Aswan border crossing and port remain central hubs for bilateral trade.

According to the data, Aswan accounted for approximately **78.1%** of total Egyptian imports arriving from Sudan during the reporting period. Cairo, Suez, Port Said, and Ismailia followed with smaller shares.

Supporting Decision-Making

In its conclusion, the Sudanese-Egyptian Joint Business Council stated that the publication is more than a statistical reference; it serves as a practical knowledge platform designed to support policymakers, government institutions, private-sector companies, investors, and researchers.

The Council said the report aims to facilitate more efficient decision-making based on reliable information and measurable indicators that can be analyzed and evaluated.

The Council also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening economic relations between Sudan and Egypt and to providing initiatives and tools that serve the shared interests of both countries while promoting greater economic, commercial, and investment integration in the coming period.

News.Az