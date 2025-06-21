At least 17 killed in clashes in southwestern Chad

At least 17 people died in clashes in southwestern Chad, local authorities have announced.

The clashes took place Thursday evening in Oregomel village located in Mayo-Kebbi West province (southwest) of the country, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Most of those who were killed were women and children, local media reported, adding that 16 others were injured in the clashes in which fighters were armed with machetes and clubs.

On Friday, the government's general delegate to the province of Mayo-Kebbi West, Abdelmanane Khatab, announced measures to curb insecurity in the province after visiting the village.

The clashes took place barely hours after the country's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno held an emergency meeting on security following deadly clashes in the Central African nation.

More than 50 people have died in the country in intercommunal clashes since May, according to reports by local media.

Intercommunal clashes are common in Chad, usually caused by dispute over land and political differences.

