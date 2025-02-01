News.az
News
Chad
Tag:
Chad
EU Council greenlights almost $70M in military aid for DR Congo, Chad, and Jordan
24 Nov 2025-23:25
Cholera outbreak in Chad claims 113 lives
06 Sep 2025-17:30
Niger army claims elimination of Boko Haram leader
22 Aug 2025-11:07
Chad court sentences ex-PM, opposition leader to 20 years in prison
10 Aug 2025-00:15
At least 17 killed in clashes in southwestern Chad
21 Jun 2025-13:39
Chad suspends visas for US citizens in response to travel ban
05 Jun 2025-23:45
Ex-Chad prime minister arrested over deadly unrest links
16 May 2025-21:14
35 killed, 6 injured in violent clashes in Chad
15 May 2025-23:51
At least 4 dead in prison escape in Chad
19 Apr 2025-22:46
France transfers its last army base in Chad
31 Jan 2025-02:00
