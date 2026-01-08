At least 2 dead, 6 wounded in Salt Lake City shooting -VIDEO

Police in Salt Lake City said two people were killed and six others wounded after a shooting outside a funeral on Wednesday evening.

No suspects are in custody and an active manhunt is underway, Salt Lake City Police Department public information officer Glen Mills said, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Police received a call for the shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. local time at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Redwood Road.

Police said a funeral was taking place at the chapel when an altercation broke out in the parking lot and shots were fired.

Of the surviving victims, three are in critical condition and three are in unknown condition.

Police are still determining if there was one suspect or multiple suspects.

News.Az