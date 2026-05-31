Turkish military receives advanced HIZIR 4x4 combat vehicles

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Turkish defense manufacturer Katmerciler has officially delivered the first batch of its next-generation HIZIR 4x4 armored vehicles to the Turkish Armed Forces. Upgraded with an array of integrated, domestically produced defense technologies, the tactical vehicles have been redesigned to meet the military's latest combat and security requirements.

The rollout is part of a major procurement program spearheaded by Turkiye’s National Defense Ministry. Built entirely to NATO standards, the newly overhauled HIZIR is a Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle featuring a sleek three-door configuration optimized to carry up to five fully equipped personnel, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The core upgrade centers on its mission systems, which now seamlessly integrate advanced subsystems engineered entirely within Turkiye's domestic defense ecosystem.

On the performance front, the HIZIR is powered by a robust 400-horsepower engine. It boasts a 70% gradient climbing capability alongside exceptionally high levels of ballistic and mine blast protection. Outfitted with a fully automatic transmission, the vehicle is optimized for enhanced maneuverability and user-friendly handling across the most brutal terrain and climatic conditions.

"We are proud to carry out the first deliveries of the new-generation HIZIR vehicles," Furkan Katmerci, Executive Vice Chairman of Katmerciler, told Anadolu. He noted that the successful integration of domestic engineering showcases the maturity of Turkiye's defense sector, adding that the platform "will further strengthen Turkish troops in the field."

Katmerciler confirmed that assembly lines are operating at full capacity to complete the remaining deliveries under the ministry’s contract by the end of the year.

Looking beyond Turkiye's borders, the company is also targeting international markets. Fueled by rising global interest—particularly from friendly and allied nations—Katmerciler is actively pursuing an export-oriented growth strategy and expects to close several new international sales contracts later this year.

News.Az