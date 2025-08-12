Yandex metrika counter

At least 3 dead as heavy rain hits southwestern Japan - VIDEO

At least 3 dead as heavy rain hits southwestern Japan - VIDEO
Record-breaking rainfall from a seasonal front struck Japan’s Kyushu region on Tuesday, leaving three people dead in Kagoshima, Kumamoto, and Fukuoka prefecture.

The victims were caught in landslides and river flooding, News.Az reports, citing national broadcaster NHK.

In Ishikawa Prefecture, a road collapse sent a vehicle plunging, injuring three occupants. Emergency crews continue rescue and recovery operations as heavy rain warnings remain in place.


