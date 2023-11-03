At least 36 journalists killed since Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 36 journalists have been killed as a result of the latest Israeli-Palestinian escalation, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"As of November 2, CPJ’s investigations showed at least 36 journalists and media workers were among an estimated 10,000 killed since the war began on October 7," the organization said.

According to the organization, journalists covering events on the ground are facing particularly high risks due to Israel’s devastating air strikes. They have to fulfill their professional duties amid frequent disruptions in telecoms services and power outages.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that at least 46 journalists have been killed worldwide in 2023, and at least 531 have been placed in custody over the reported period.

