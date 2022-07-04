At least 6 dead and two dozen injured after shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

At least six people were killed and two dozen were injured in the shooting at the Highland Park parade, Cmdr. Chris O’Neil, incident commander, told reporters, News.az reports citing CNN.

O’Neil said that authorities are still looking for the suspect which they describe as a White male between 18-20 years old and is wearing a white or blue t-shirt.

Authorities consider this an active incident.

News.Az