Details of possible Iran-US agreement revealed

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Iran's state television has disclosed what it described as unofficial details of a potential agreement currently under discussion between Tehran and Washington.

According to the reported draft framework, one of the key areas of the proposed memorandum concerns new regulations governing maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes, News.az reports.

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Under the reported provisions, Iran would play a central role in determining the status of vessels passing through the strait. Ships carrying cargo considered dangerous or linked to end users in countries viewed by Tehran as hostile would reportedly not be recognized as commercial vessels and could be denied access to designated transit routes.

The reported framework also suggests that Iran would be granted authority over determining shipping routes and setting fees for navigation services in the waterway. In addition, every vessel transiting the Strait of Hormuz would be required to submit information regarding its cargo, ownership and destination to a relevant center operated by the Iranian Navy.

Another major element of the reported agreement concerns Iran's frozen financial assets held abroad.

According to the unofficial text cited by Iranian state television, the United States would commit to providing Iran with full access to approximately $12 billion in frozen funds within 60 days. The reported arrangement would allow the assets to be transferred without restrictions to banks in countries designated by Iran and used at Tehran's discretion.

The reported framework indicates that the release of the funds would form one of the central pillars of a broader understanding between the two countries, potentially opening the door to further economic and diplomatic engagement.

However, Iranian state television emphasized that the published text remains unofficial and should not be regarded as a finalized agreement.

According to the broadcaster, the document is still undergoing discussions, negotiations and revisions, meaning its contents could change before any formal deal is reached.

Neither Tehran nor Washington has officially confirmed the reported details, and no final agreement has been announced.

Analysts say that if an agreement incorporating these provisions were eventually signed, it could mark one of the most significant developments in Iran-US relations in recent years. Measures related to the Strait of Hormuz and the release of frozen Iranian assets could have far-reaching implications for regional security, international shipping and global energy markets.

The future of the proposed arrangement remains uncertain, with negotiations reportedly continuing and both sides still working through key issues before any final document can be approved.

News.Az