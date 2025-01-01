At least 7 people killed in mass shooting in Montenegro

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least seven people were killed on Wednesday in a shooting by a 45-year-old assailant in southern Montenegro, News.az reports citing foreign media .

“Today, there were fatalities in a shooting carried out by 45-year-old A.M. with a firearm at a bar in Bajice, a district of Cetinje. The assailant left the bar with his weapon and fled the scene,” Montenegrin police said in a statement.The police urged citizens to remain calm and stay indoors.Local media reports indicate that at least seven people were killed in the attack.Two of the deceased were minors in the shooting that reportedly erupted due to a fight that broke out at the bar.

