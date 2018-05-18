At least 8 dead in shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas

At least eight people are dead after a student allegedly opened fire at Santa Fe High School in Texas, US, this morning, sending students fleeing for their lives, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said, according to ABC News.

The number of deaths "could be anywhere between eight to 10, majority being students," Gonzalez said.

The shooting was contained and the school was evacuated, but explosive devices have also been found at the school and in surrounding areas, authorities warned.

Community members are warned to be on the lookout for suspicious items, officials said.

News.Az

