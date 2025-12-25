Yandex metrika counter

At least four dead in southwest China coal mine accident

  • World
  • Share
At least four dead in southwest China coal mine accident
Photo: China Daily

At least four people have died, and three others are missing following a suspected coal and gas outburst at a coal mine in southwest China, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Daying coal mine in Zhenxiong County at around 8:10 p.m. local time (12:10 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      