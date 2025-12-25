At least four dead in southwest China coal mine accident

At least four people have died, and three others are missing following a suspected coal and gas outburst at a coal mine in southwest China, authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Daying coal mine in Zhenxiong County at around 8:10 p.m. local time (12:10 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

News.Az