At least four dead in southwest China coal mine accident
- 25 Dec 2025 11:08
- 25 Dec 2025 11:12
Photo: China Daily
At least four people have died, and three others are missing following a suspected coal and gas outburst at a coal mine in southwest China, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Daying coal mine in Zhenxiong County at around 8:10 p.m. local time (12:10 GMT), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.
Rescue operations are ongoing, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.