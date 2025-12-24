Erdogan says necessary probe launched into Libyan plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that a necessary investigation has been launched into the tragic crash of an aircraft carrying a Libyan military delegation, calling the incident “deeply saddening.”

Speaking at the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s extended provincial heads meeting in Ankara, Erdogan extended condolences to the “brotherly Libyan people,” armed forces, and the government on behalf of Türkiye and the nation after the death of the army chief, and others on board in Tuesday's plane crash, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

The Falcon 50-type business jet crashed after taking off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport en route to Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The plane was found about 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) south of Kesikkavak in Ankara’s Haymana district.

Search operations continued through the night despite heavy rain and fog, and officials are monitoring efforts from a mobile coordination center set up by Türkiye's disaster agency AFAD.

News.Az