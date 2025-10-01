At least one dead after explosions, gunshots heard in Germany's Munich

Police and fire department officials have reportedly been operating in the area for several hours, along with several special units and bomb disposal experts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
The man was thought to have rigged his home with explosives, set it on fire, and then taken his own life.
According to Bild, another individual was found with gunshot wounds.
There is currently no danger to the public in the city, according to a police spokesperson.
The road has been widely cordoned off due to the major police and firefighter operations, said the spokesperson.