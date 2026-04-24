Türkiye outlines two scenarios for Strait of Hormuz

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Türkiye’s foreign minister Hakan Fidan has set out two possible scenarios regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking in Ankara, he said the first scenario involves an agreement between the parties and a return to the previous status quo, News.az reports.

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Under this scenario, the strait would reopen, free trade would resume, and no transit fees would be imposed, which he described as a key principle.

Fidan added that such an outcome depends on the ongoing diplomatic negotiations.

The second scenario, he said, would see talks fail or the conflict continue.

In that case, questions would arise over how to manage contested areas in the Strait of Hormuz, requiring a different approach.

Fidan noted that if an agreement is reached between Iran and the United States, an international coalition could carry out technical work in the region, including mine clearance.

He stressed that such activities would be humanitarian in nature and would not aim to support any side.

However, he warned that Türkiye would have serious sensitivities if any coalition were to take sides in a renewed conflict.

“If a coalition formed were to act as a party in a potential renewed war, we would have certain sensitivities. In that case, we would take a different position. Our partners understand this very well,” he said.

Fidan added that the current focus is on mine clearance and that Türkiye could support such initiatives once an agreement is reached.

News.Az