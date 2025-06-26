At least six dead in southwest China flooding

An aerial drone photo shows people clearing silt at a football field of the Cun Chao stadium in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 25, 2025. (Photo by Long Jianrui/Xinhua)

Six people have been confirmed dead due to catastrophic flooding in Rongjiang County, located in southwest China’s Guizhou Province, local flood control authorities announced.

Since Tuesday, the county has been hit by a severe flood not seen in 50 years, with water levels in several rivers rising rapidly, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The peak flow reached 11,360 cubic meters per second.

The flood has inundated many low-lying areas and caused significant damage to infrastructure in several townships, resulting in blocked roads, disrupted communications, and stranded residents.

Currently, the water level in the county seat has fallen below the warning level. Efforts are focused on dredging, draining water, preventing epidemics, disinfecting affected areas, initiating post-disaster recovery, and searching for trapped individuals.

