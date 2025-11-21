Australia adds Twitch to new teen social media ban, excludes Pinterest

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner has added Amazon-owned livestreaming platform Twitch to the country’s upcoming ban on social media use for people aged 16 and under. The rules come into effect on December 10, making Australia the first country in the world to implement such a restriction.

Under the new regulations, tech companies face penalties of up to A$49.5 million ($32 million) if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The watchdog said Twitch qualifies as a social media platform because it focuses on livestreaming and interactive content that enables real-time communication between users, including minors. In response, Twitch will deactivate all existing accounts belonging to under-16 users from January 9, and block new registrations from anyone below the age threshold once the ban begins.

Meanwhile, Pinterest will not be included in the ban. Regulators concluded that although the platform allows some interaction, its primary function—image collection and idea curation—does not make it a social media service under the new legal definition.

Earlier this month, the list of restricted platforms was expanded to include Reddit and livestreaming network Kick. Major services already affected include Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and YouTube.

The eSafety Commissioner confirmed that no further assessments will be made before the rules go into force on December 10.

