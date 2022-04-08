Australia sends first Bushmaster armored vehicle to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first of 20 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles left Australia for Ukraine a week after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy specifically asked for these Australian-made armored vehicles, News.Az reports citing UNIAN news agency.

A Boeing C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft, which can carry four Bushmasters, took off from the east coast of Brisbane for Europe on Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

The 20 Bushmaster armored vehicles cost A$50 million (US$37 million).

The vehicles are additional support to the A$116 million ($87 million) military and humanitarian aid previously provided to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy asked Austria for the provision of Bushmaster armored vehicles to Ukraine during a video message to the Australian Parliament on March 31.

The Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle or infantry mobile vehicle is an Australian-built four-wheel drive armored vehicle. The Bushmaster is currently in service with the Australian Army, Royal Australian Air Force, Royal Netherlands Army, British Army, Japan Ground Self Defense Force, Indonesian Army, Fiji Infantry Regiment, Jamaica Defence Force, New Zealand Army and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The role of the Bushmaster is to provide protected mobility transport (or protected troop lift capability), with infantry dismounting from the vehicle before going into action.

News.Az