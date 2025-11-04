Australia to give households three hours of free solar power daily from 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia will offer millions of households at least three hours of free solar power every day under a new national energy program set to launch in 2026, Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced on Tuesday.

The “Solar Sharer” initiative will start in New South Wales, South Australia and southeast Queensland before expanding across the country. Crucially, Australians will be able to access the free energy even if they don’t have rooftop solar panels, making the scheme one of the most inclusive renewable power programs globally, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The free power will be provided during the middle of the day, when solar generation peaks and often exceeds demand. Australia already has one of the highest rooftop solar adoption rates in the world, with around four million homes equipped with panels. On sunny days, solar production can even push electricity prices into negative territory, while evening demand puts pressure on the grid.

Bowen said shifting household energy use to the middle of the day will benefit everyone — renters, homeowners, solar users and non-solar users — and help stabilize energy prices long-term. Households will need smart meters and must move high-usage activities, such as running appliances or charging electric vehicles, into the free-power window to see savings.

Markets reacted quickly to the announcement, with shares of major electricity providers AGL and Origin Energy falling about 3% by late afternoon trading.

The initiative is part of Australia’s broader push toward clean energy. The government has committed to delivering 82% renewable electricity by 2030 and cutting emissions by 43% from 2005 levels as the country accelerates its climate goals.

As the energy transition reshapes power markets, the government is betting that incentivizing households to use excess daytime solar will help smooth demand, lower bills and support the grid as renewable power becomes the dominant energy source.

News.Az