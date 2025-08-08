Australia urges Israel to reconsider military control of Gaza amid rising humanitarian concerns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Australia has called on Israel not to proceed with its plan to take military control of Gaza, warning that such a move would exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong issued a statement on Friday urging Israel to avoid a path that would deepen the suffering of Gaza’s civilians. “Australia calls on Israel not to go down this path, which will only worsen the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza,” Wong said, according to Reuters, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She also condemned permanent forced displacement as a violation of international law and reiterated Australia’s calls for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid. Wong emphasized that “a two-state solution is the only pathway to secure an enduring peace – living side-by-side in peace and security within internationally-recognized borders.”

While Australia has yet to officially recognize Palestinian statehood like the UK, Canada, and France, its government has increasingly criticized Israel’s recent actions. Wong’s remarks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement in a Fox News interview that Israel intends to take military control of all of Gaza. Netanyahu said Israel plans to hand governance over to Arab forces but did not specify which countries might be involved or how the administration would function.

Meanwhile, the Israeli cabinet has reportedly approved Netanyahu’s plan to occupy Gaza City, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

