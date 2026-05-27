Azerbaijani FM briefs UN chief on Baku-Yerevan normalization process

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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in New York City.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN Security Council open debate themed “Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-Centered International System,” News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

The sides reviewed the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the United Nations alongside the evolving security situation in the South Caucasus.

Minister Bayramov highlighted the highly productive nature of Azerbaijan's partnership with the UN and its specialized agencies. In this context, the sides praised the highly successful hosting of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku from May 17 to 22.

The discussion also underscored Azerbaijan's strategic connectivity with Central Asia and its expanding capacity as a vital regional transport and logistics hub.

The UN Secretary-General was thoroughly briefed on the post-conflict realities in the region. Minister Bayramov detailed the ongoing large-scale rehabilitation and reconstruction infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes. He further outlined the steps being taken toward the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, bilateral confidence-building measures, and the ongoing humanitarian threat posed by unmapped landmines in the liberated territories.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az