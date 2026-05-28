Ukraine to get Swedish Gripen fighter jets in massive defense deal

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Sweden has unveiled its largest military aid package for Ukraine to date, a massive $2.7 billion defense agreement anchored by the donation of 16 Saab Gripen C/D fighter jets. The landmark deal aims to significantly bolster Kyiv’s air defenses and fundamentally shift the dynamic of the airspace conflict with Russia.





The historic declaration was signed at the Uppsala Air Base by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Out of the total $2.7 billion allocation, more than $2 billion is dedicated to the fighter jets and their accompanying advanced weapons systems. This includes high-tech, long-range missiles with an operational reach exceeding 200 kilometers (124 miles). Another $400 million will directly fund domestic drone production, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

President Zelenskyy noted that the Gripen jets—known for their adaptability, low maintenance costs, and ability to operate from short, temporary runways or public roads—will be a game-changer. Crucially, the long-range missiles are expected to push Russian combat aircraft much farther back, preventing them from launching the devastating guided glide bombs that have leveled civilian infrastructure across regions like Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Luhansk.

While Prime Minister Kristersson noted that the formal transfer of the donated Gripen C/D models is slated to begin in early 2027, Ukraine expects to integrate its first aircraft into service within the next 10 months. Ukrainian pilots are scheduled to begin intensive training on the platforms later this year.

The agreement also establishes a long-term commercial pipeline for Ukraine's air force. In addition to the 16 gifted aircraft, Kyiv has officially initiated steps to procure up to 20 of Saab's next-generation Gripen E fighter jets, using funds allocated from the European Union's Ukraine Support Loan. Looking ahead, Zelenskyy expressed ambitions to eventually expand the fleet, stating that Ukraine is prepared to purchase up to 150 of the Swedish jets over the next decade as part of a deep, strategic modernization of its military.

News.Az