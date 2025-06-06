Australian Navy ship causes widespread Internet, radio outages in New Zealand

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Australian defence force (ADF) has conceded that one of its ships inadvertently blocked wireless internet and radio services across swathes of New Zealand’s North and South islands this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning as HMAS Canberra, one of the largest ships in the Royal Australian Navy, was on its way to Wellington, where it ultimately arrived on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

As HMAS Canberra was passing along New Zealand’s coast on its approach to Wellington, its navigation radar interfered with wireless and radio signals over a large area spanning Taranaki in the North Island to the Marlborough region in the South Island.

It is understood that when the radar was heard on the frequency used by many internet providers and radio stations, those commercial operators had to stop using the channel.

One local tech boss claimed disruptions began shortly after 2am local time.

The New Zealand defence force said it contacted its Australian counterpart after the issue was reported.

“HMAS Canberra became aware that their navigation radar was interfering with Wi-Fi in the Taranaki to the Marlborough region on approach to Wellington,” an ADF spokesperson said.

“On becoming aware, HMAS Canberra changed frequencies rectifying the interference. There are no ongoing disruptions.”

The New Zealand defence force said it now considered the incident resolved.

Dan O’Grady, the manager of radio spectrum policy and planning at New Zealand’s ministry of business, innovation and employment, said the country’s radio spectrum management regime provides access to a wide range of different radio spectrum bands for different purposes, some of which involve sharing.

“Some spectrum bands are free of charge and available for anyone to use – such as the shared spectrum bands for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The interference that occurred on Wednesday was in one of these shared bands,” O’Grady said.

News.Az