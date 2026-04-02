Australian reality TV star Konrad Bien-Stephen dies at 35

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Australian reality television star Konrad Bien-Stephen, best known for being a contestant on The Bachelorette, has died aged 35, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Megan Marx, who appeared on Bachelor Australia, shared the news on Thursday in a tribute on her social media.

“Konrad has stepped off this wild, stubborn road before the rest of us were ready,” Marx said in her Instagram post.

“He was a good friend. And f--- was he was funny! Witty. Made me laugh in that deep, unexpected way that catches in your chest and makes the whole day feel lighter.

“I keep thinking about the things he still had lined up – that wandering horse trek somewhere wide and dusty, the fiddle under his chin, motorcycle trips, the quiet courage of getting his art out into the world. Trying to make the world a little better. Homey. All the pieces of a life still calling to him.

“I hope wherever you’ve gone Konnie, it’s open country and good tunes. I hope there’s time to finish what you started.”

Bien-Stephen was recently in a relationship with singer Thelma Plum. The pair started dating in 2023. Before that, he was in a relationship with TV personality Abbie Chatfield.

In a statement posted to her Instagram Story, Chatfield said she had known the news for “a few days now” and offered her thanks to “people reaching out to me to let me know or to send their support”.

“This is an incredibly difficult and strange time for me, and I am devastated for Konrad, his friends and his family. And I am heartbroken too. Though we haven’t spoken for years, this is still incredibly difficult,” she added.

“Konrad was such a kind and sweet person to everyone ... A very caring man who deserved to live a very, very long life. I am so heartbroken that he doesn’t get to do that.”

Bien-Stephen’s management team JRM Group also paid tribute as they shared the news.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Konrad Bien-Stephen,” they said. “We ask that you respect the privacy of their family during this incredibly difficult time. No further information will be shared at this stage. Our thoughts are with all who loved him.”

Bien-Stephen came to fame as one of the contestants on Brooke Blurton’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021. Bien-Stephen also appeared in The Challenge and Bachelor in Paradise.

News.Az