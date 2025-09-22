Australian teenage e-bike rider killed in traffic crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 17-year-old boy died following a traffic crash between a car and an e-bike in northern Australia on Monday, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Police in Australia's state of Queensland said in a statement on Monday night that a car collided with an e-bike at an intersection in Tallebudgera, a suburb in the City of Gold Coast, at around 4 p.m. local time.

The e-bike rider died at the scene, and his pillion passenger, also a 17-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The car driver and sole occupant of the car, a 65-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

