Australia’s Queensland battles worst floods in 50 years

In a supplied image obtained on Thursday, March 27, 2025, flooding is seen after record rainfall in Adavale, Queensland. Stephen Cowley/AAP/Reuters

Large parts of Queensland, Australia, are enduring the worst flooding in over fifty years, with floodwaters covering an area twice the size of Victoria.

The devastating floods have submerged inland areas, sparking concerns over major livestock losses, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Residents have been warned of possible renewed flooding due to the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Dianne, which could bring further rain.

Water levels have started to drop in many regions, offering signs that the most severe phase may be over.

In the town of Thargomindah, more than 200 people were relocated to higher ground after floodwaters breached a levee and reached 7.5 meters (24.6 feet) on Tuesday, surpassing the 1974 record.

Helicopter crews have been delivering feed and rescuing livestock, alongside carrying out evacuations in areas hit by widespread flooding.

Heavy rain is forecast for southern Queensland and northern New South Wales on Wednesday, with some areas expecting more than 100 millimeters (3.9 inches).

Officials say the scale of flooding may leave some communities cut off for six to 10 weeks.

Flood warnings remained in place across the region Wednesday.

News.Az