Austria praises Türkiye for hosting peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

On Friday, Austria commended Türkiye for hosting the Istanbul peace talks and for its efforts to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

Chancellor Christian Stocker posted on X a photo of himself shaking hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a European Political Community summit in the Albanian capital of Tirana, News.Az reports citing Anadolu agency

"Türkiye is a crucial partner for the European Union, and I very much commend Türkiye's role in trying to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

"I look forward to working together to further deepen the bilateral ties between Austria & Türkiye," he stated.

