Axios: Witkoff organizes secret meeting between Israel and Qatar

US Presidential Envoy Steven Witkoff will hold a secret meeting in New York between representatives of Israel and Qatar to normalize relations between the two countries, News.Az reports, citing the Axios.

According to him, the Israeli delegation will be headed by the head of the Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea, and Qatar will be represented by a high-ranking official.

As Axios points out, the meeting in New York will likely focus on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the disarmament of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

