AZAL increases frequency of Baku-Nakhchivan flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Airlines of Azerbaijan (AZAL) has significantly increased a number of flights on the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route to 10 times a day, News.az reports citing the Company.

Increasing the frequency of flights will provide passengers with more flexibility in planning their trips between the two cities of Azerbaijan.

Passengers can purchase air tickets for the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route online from the airline's official website www.azal.az or from AZAL ticket offices.

News.Az