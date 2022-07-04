Yandex metrika counter

AZAL increases number of flights on Baku-Tashkend-Baku direction

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start to implement flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the capital of Uzbekistan three times a week starting from July 25, AZAL told News.az.

Starting from the mentioned date, flights on the Baku-Tashkent-Baku route will be implemented on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.


