AZAL increases number of flights on Baku-Tashkend-Baku direction
- 04 Jul 2022 18:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 174998
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/azal-increases-number-of-flights-on-baku-tashkend-baku-direction Copied
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will start to implement flights from the Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the capital of Uzbekistan three times a week starting from July 25, AZAL told News.az.
Starting from the mentioned date, flights on the Baku-Tashkent-Baku route will be implemented on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.