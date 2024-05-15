Azerbaijan, Armenia sign protocol on four border villages

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 15, 2024, the ninth meeting of the State Commission on border delimitation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and Commission on Delimitation of State Border and Border Security Issues between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia has been held with chairmanship of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, News.az reports.

Commissions have discussed works done in accordance with the Protocol of their eighth meeting dated April 19, 2024 and in order to adapt it to the legally justified inter-republic border that existed within the framework of the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse, Baganis Ayrim (Azerb.) - Baganis (Arm.), Aşagi Eskipara (Azerb.) - Voskepar (Arm.), Kheyrimli (Azerb.) - Kirants (Arm.) and Gizilhacıli (Azerb.) - Berkaber (Arm.) have agreed on a jointly compiled Protocol-description of parts of the border line between the settlements of the USSR Armed Forces General Staff dated 1976, which passed the duty procedure in 1976, taking into account the specification of coordinates on the basis of geodetic measurements on the ground during the meeting.As a result of the meeting, a relevant protocol has been signed. Date and Venue of the next meeting will be agreed upon in a working manner.

News.Az