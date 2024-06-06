Azerbaijan, WTO explore ways of diversifying economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has discussed the diversification of the country's economy with the World Trade Organization (WTO), Economy Minister of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, News.Az reports.

“During our meeting with Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organization, we discussed our country’s membership process in the organization. Our conversations focused on the prospects for enhancing relations between Azerbaijan and the WTO, the progress in diversifying Azerbaijan's economy, the robust trade relationships established with regional and global partners, and the active promotion of investments. Additionally, we explored opportunities for collaboration within the framework of COP29,” the minister stated.

News.Az