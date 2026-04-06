Netflix launches a standalone app for kids’ games

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Netflix is launching a new standalone app for kids’ games called Netflix Playground, the company announced on Monday. Netflix Playground is available as part of a Netflix subscription, and doesn’t have any ads or in-app purchases.

Netflix says the app gives children access to an “ever-growing” library of games for kids. Netflix Playground is launching with titles featuring characters from popular kids’ shows, News.az reports, citing TechcRunch.

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The app, which is designed for children ages eight and under, is now available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It will roll out worldwide on April 28. The app is available on both iOS and Android.

It can be accessed offline without a mobile or Wi-Fi connection, which the company says makes it the “perfect companion for long airplane rides or grocery trips.”

For example, one game is titled “Playtime With Peppa Pig,” and sees players “jump into Peppa’s world with a collection of playful activities.” There’s also a “Sesame Street” game where players practice matching with memory cards or coordination with connect-the-dots. Other titles include “Let’s Color,” “Storybots,” “Bad Dinosaurs,” and more.

“We’re building a world where kids can not only watch their favorite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favorite characters,” said John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV, in a press release. “We’re creating a seamless destination for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the ‘Trash Truck’ crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with ‘Peppa Pig,’ watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day.”

Netflix first launched games in 2021 and had ambitious plans for the space, but has since dialed them back after its titles failed to gain traction. The streaming giant has also shut down several video game studios like Boss Fight, Spry Fox, and an AAA studio.

Late last year, Netflix forayed into TV gaming with a slate of new party titles meant to be played in groups, including TV versions of Tetris and Pictionary. The company has also said it will prioritize cloud gaming, but has noted that it’s still in the early stages of these plans.

News.Az