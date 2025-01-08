Azerbaijan Airlines suspends indefinitely flights between Baku, Kazan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on Wednesday announced that it has suspended all of its flights between the Azerbaijani capital Baku and the Russian city of Kazan for an indefinite period.

“Due to the recent regular closure of airspace over the Russian city of Kazan AZAL is indefinitely suspending all flights en route Baku-Kazan-Baku to ensure flight safety,” the air carrier said in a statement, News.Az reports.The statement said that passengers who have bought tickets to fly between the two destinations will be able to receive a full refund or re-book their tickets.“AZAL continues to monitor the current situation closely and will inform passengers about any changes,” it added.

News.Az