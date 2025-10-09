Azerbaijan and Kuwait explore opportunities for strategic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Minister Jabbarov is visiting Kuwait to explore opportunities for economic and business cooperation between the two countries.

In Kuwait City, he met with Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Dhahi Al-Ajeel to discuss key priorities for economic collaboration. During the meeting, Jabbarov emphasized the need to expand mutual trade and investment, as well as to diversify business relations through new initiatives and joint projects, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

At a meeting with Kuwait’s Minister of Oil and Chairman of the Board of Directors at Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, Tareq Sulaiman Al-Roumi, Jabbarov expressed satisfaction with the growing strength of bilateral economic relations. Discussions focused on oil refining projects, trade in oil and gas products, and cooperation opportunities across both traditional and renewable energy sectors. The parties also exchanged views on Azerbaijan’s active role in regional and global energy initiatives and on the effective management of natural resources during the transition toward a sustainable economy.

Jabbarov also met with Mohammed Alshaya, Executive Chairman of Alshaya Group, one of the world’s leading brand franchise operators. The two sides discussed emerging opportunities in the global business landscape, potential collaboration in digital commerce and innovation, and the transfer of advanced business practices to Azerbaijan.

Additionally, the minister met with Emad Bukhamseen, Vice Chairman and CEO of Bukhamseen Group Holding Company, which operates across sectors including trade, real estate, finance, banking, tourism, engineering, and industrial manufacturing. The discussions focused on the favorable opportunities available to foreign investors in Azerbaijan, the country’s inclusive business environment, and incentive mechanisms designed to foster partnerships with international companies. Potential areas for future cooperation were also reviewed.

News.Az