Azerbaijan, China explore investment opportunities in renewable energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Chairman of PowerChina Resources Ltd Zhong Haixiang.

During the meeting, the sides discussed investments in the field of renewable energy, increasing export potential, and implementing projects on efficient management of water resources and wastewater treatment based on public-private partnership, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry.

The also hailed the dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and China, the successful implementation of strategic documents signed in recent years, and the agreements reached.

Minister Jabbarov noted that the economic reforms implemented in the country under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, the goals of "green energy" and sustainable development open up new opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

The sides emphasized the prospects for cooperation in the field of application of modern technologies and innovative solutions, as well as the importance of diversifying joint activities. The two also reviewed the possibilities of investing in the renewable energy sector, increasing export potential, and implementing projects on the efficient management of water resources and wastewater treatment through public-private partnerships.

The meeting emphasized that the projects to be implemented within the framework of Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation contribute to Azerbaijan’s green energy transition, expanding export potential, and strengthening environmental sustainability.

News.Az