Azerbaijan and SOCAR are long term, reliable, very fair partners for supply of oil - Slovak minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I am oil and gas engineer and I very well remember decades after the collapse the Soviet Union. And I remember these new projects of Azerbaijan to production of oil after the collapse of the Soviet Union,” said Minister of Economy of Slovakia Karel Hirman as he addressed a signing ceremony of the “Memorandum of Understanding for encouraging cooperation among Bulgartransgaz (Bulgaria), Transgaz (Romania), FGSZ (Hungary), Eustream (Slovakia) and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR)” in Sofia, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan and SOCAR are long term, reliable, very fair partners for supply of oil. I believe that next decades will be very well partners and for supply of gas, and we will together create a new era for cooperation of our countries with Azerbaijan,” the minister added.

News.Az