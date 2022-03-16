Azerbaijan approves MoU on labor cooperation with Saudi Arabia
- 16 Mar 2022 19:14
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171575
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-approves-mou-on-labor-cooperation-with-saudi-arabia Copied
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Wednesday approving the "Memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the labor sphere between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia", News.az reports.