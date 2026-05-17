Protests erupt in Vienna over Israel’s Eurovision participation as security tightened at grand final - VIDEO

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Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Vienna ahead of the Eurovision 2026 grand final, protesting against Israel’s participation in the contest as tensions linked to the war in Gaza continued to surround the event.

The protest took place near the Wiener Stadthalle, where the final was held, with marchers carrying Palestinian flags and banners moving towards the venue under heavy police presence and reinforced security measures across the Austrian capital, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

Organisers and speakers addressed supporters in a nearby square before the march began, while Austrian police maintained barriers around the arena and monitored the demonstration closely. Authorities deployed additional officers from across Austria, with support from neighbouring Germany, as part of heightened Eurovision security measures.

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest, which included semi-finals on 12 and 14 May, has been marked by political divisions among participating broadcasters. Spain, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands boycotted this year’s event in protest at Israel’s participation after the European Broadcasting Union declined to suspend Israeli broadcaster KAN.

Despite ongoing controversy, the Vienna protest was smaller than similar demonstrations held during Eurovision editions in Malmö in 2024 and Basel in 2025.

News.Az