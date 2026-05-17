WUF13: Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda commences

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The Ministerial Meeting on the New Urban Agenda (NUA), convened under Azerbaijan’s chairmanship at WUF13, has kicked off on Sunday.

It marks the midpoint of the NUA’s implementation (2016–2036) and serves as a key milestone toward the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) 2026 and the UN General Assembly review. It provides a strategic platform for Member States to reflect on progress, identify persistent gaps, and define priorities for the decade ahead, with a particular focus on housing as a central driver of sustainable urban development, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Anchored in the three transformative commitments of the NUA—social inclusion and poverty eradication, shared prosperity, and environmental sustainability—the meeting highlights housing as both a human right and a catalyst for economic opportunity, resilience, and climate action.

Despite global commitments, access to adequate housing remains out of reach for billions, with inequalities disproportionately affecting marginalised groups and people living in informal settlements. At the same time, climate change, urbanization pressures, and geopolitical crises are intensifying housing challenges worldwide.

The Ministerial Meeting combines national statements with three high-level thematic panels addressing: (i) housing for social inclusion and poverty reduction; (ii) housing as a driver of urban prosperity and opportunities; and (iii) housing for environmentally sustainable and resilient urban development. Through these discussions, ministers and stakeholders will share good practices, explore innovative policy and financing solutions, and strengthen multilevel governance approaches.

The meeting aims to reinvigorate global commitment to the NUA, positioning housing at the center of policy action and accelerating implementation pathways toward 2036. It will also contribute to shaping global urban policy debates and advancing integrated solutions that connect housing, climate action, and sustainable development.

News.Az