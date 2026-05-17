Passenger bites flight attendant forcing Qantas plane to divert mid-flight - VIDEO

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A Qantas flight travelling from Melbourne to Dallas was forced to make an emergency diversion after a disruptive passenger allegedly bit a flight attendant during the journey.

The incident happened aboard the flight bound for the United States when the aircraft was redirected to Papeete, the capital of French Polynesia, after the passenger’s behaviour escalated during the flight. Reports said fellow passengers helped restrain the man onboard, News.Az reports, citing The Peninsula Qatar.

According to reports, the passenger allegedly bit a member of the cabin crew during the disturbance. Social media footage reportedly showed the man arguing with flight attendants, swearing and behaving erratically inside the aircraft.

Authorities met the plane after it landed in Papeete, and the passenger was removed from the aircraft. Qantas later confirmed the individual had been permanently banned from flying with both Qantas and Jetstar.

A spokesperson for the airline said the safety of passengers and crew remains its top priority and stressed that Qantas has zero tolerance for threatening or disruptive behaviour on flights. After refuelling in Tahiti, the plane later continued its journey to Dallas.

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News.Az