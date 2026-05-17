Global housing crisis in focus as UN forum brings thousands to Baku

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More than 28,000 participants are expected to gather in Baku for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum as the United Nations warns of a deepening global housing crisis affecting billions of people worldwide.

According to UN-Habitat, at least 3 billion people currently lack adequate housing, while more than 1 billion are living in slums and informal settlements. The agency has warned that without urgent intervention, the number of people living in slum conditions could triple by 2050, reaching as many as 3 billion globally, News.Az reports, citing Euro News.

The World Urban Forum (WUF13), taking place between 17 and 22 May in Azerbaijan’s capital, is expected to bring together more than 40,000 delegates from 182 countries. Organised by UN-Habitat, the event is the United Nations’ leading global platform on sustainable urbanisation, with this year’s theme focused on “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities.”

Experts and officials say housing has become a global economic, political and environmental issue, with rising costs, rapid urbanisation, climate change and migration placing increasing pressure on cities. UN data shows more than 300 million people are homeless, while over 100 million are displaced due to conflict, instability and climate-related crises.

UN-Habitat estimates that one in five households globally spends more than 40% of their income on housing, with housing costs having quadrupled since 2010. The organisation has also highlighted progress through its programmes, saying over 41 million people have moved out of slum conditions between 2020 and 2025.

The forum will focus on practical solutions including affordable housing, land rights, urban finance, climate resilience, flood protection, and sustainable transport systems. A “twin-track” approach is being promoted, combining upgrading of informal settlements with expanding access to affordable housing.

Baku’s role as host is also being highlighted, with officials and experts noting Azerbaijan’s experience in urban redevelopment and post-conflict reconstruction, particularly in the Karabakh region. The country’s hosting of WUF13 is seen as recognition of its growing role in global urban development discussions.

WUF13 is expected to be the largest edition of the forum to date, continuing a tradition that began in Nairobi in 2002 and has since been held in cities including Barcelona, Vancouver, Rio de Janeiro, Abu Dhabi, Katowice and Cairo.

News.Az