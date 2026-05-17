Eurovision sparks political clash as Israeli defence minister reacts to European boycotts

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Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has reacted to the results of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna by congratulating Israeli performer Noam Bettan for finishing second, while also criticising several European countries that protested Israel’s participation.

In a post on X written in both Hebrew and Spanish, Katz congratulated Bettan on behalf of the defence establishment and the Israeli military, describing the result as a response to what he called an “incitement and defamation campaign” led by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his international allies, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Spain, one of the “Big Five” financial contributors to Eurovision, joined Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland in a broadcast boycott, with their public broadcasters refusing to air the contest or send contestants. The decision was made in protest against the European Broadcasting Union’s choice to allow Israel to participate amid its war in Gaza.

During the event in Vienna, protests and audience demonstrations were reported during both the semifinal and final stages. Despite the controversy, Bettan’s song “Michelle” finished in second place, behind the winning entry from Bulgaria.

News.Az