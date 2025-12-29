Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves State Oil Fund’s 2026 budget

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan approves State Oil Fund’s 2026 budget
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ)

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree approving the 2026 budget of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ).

Under the decree, SOFAZ’s revenues for 2026 are projected at 13.03 billion manats ($7.66 billion), down 9.8% from 2025, while expenditures are forecast at 13.02 billion manats, an 11% decrease, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The state budget anticipates a transfer from the fund of 12.84 billion manats ($7.55 billion), 11.4% lower than the approved 2025 forecast.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      